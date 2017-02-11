﻿Avoid Dutch Ovens From Rust

Cast iron Dutch oven was known for its long lasting and durable properties however you need to take care of it as well to maintain the quality. Seasoning your Dutch oven is one step to take care of your pot. For a cast iron cookware this is the most essential thing to guarantee a non-stick surface and to prevent the pot or pan from rusting. If seasoned correctly your cookware can last a lifetime and more. Prepare the seasoning by having a preheat oven, set the temperature for about 350 degrees. Get some oil and wipe it on the surface of a pan using a cloth or paper towel. Keep in mind and make sure that the cloth is lint-free! So it won't damage the surface of your Dutch oven. Nonetheless the oil you need is only small amount; don't put too much on the pot as it might release too much smoke while in the oven. Leave your cast iron Dutch oven there for around forty to forty-five minutes flip the pan over and bake for an extra fifteen minutes. Consider these steps for proper seasoning of your cookware.

To clean a Dutch oven you just need a regular dishwashing soap and water. However some people think that using soap can damage the seasoning of your pot. They choose the process of scrubbing salts on it. However little did they know that this is not a good idea after all especially if you get overboard on this, since it makes the cookware go rustic. Continuous use of this technique will certainly ruin the surface of your pot that will lead you in the end to totally damage it.

The best way of cleaning your Dutch oven without getting risk of damaging it, is to wash it as a regular cookware. Water and soap is what you need. Pour a small amount of water in your pot, place them in an open fire and let the water to turn close enough to boil. Add a little amount of soap then scrub with a smooth scrubber and get rid of the food stains inside. Rinse it again with water, turn it over and place on dry place for faster drying. Once the Dutch oven was dry, get some oil and swipe it into the surface from inside out, and then to the lid. Use small cloth or paper towel so you won't damage any coating on the surface. After you finished rubbing oil you can now keep and place it on a dry place and it is now ready to use for your next cooking.

Cast iron Dutch oven is definitely an investment. With proper care like washing it with water and soap is certainly makes it more durable and can last for a long time. This is also the easiest and the most sanitary way of cleaning up your kitchenware. Enjoy your Dutch oven and make the most out of your outdoors cooking much easier!