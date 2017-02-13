﻿Devotional Pilgrimages of Buddhist Temples

Buddhist Temples

From the ancient past India has had an unbroken tradition of being the fountainhead of spiritual knowledge in the world. To spread the true knowledge there are many great seers, masters and incarnations have been born here from time to time. The Sanskrit word "Bodh" means knowledge. Buddha thus means "The one world has attained all knowledge". The cessation of conflicts at both the internal the external levels are possible only when one is armed with the right knowledge. Once the conflicts went away, peace blooms and attain bliss.

If you want to visit Buddhist Temples then there are four principal Buddhist pilgrimage sites where most of the Buddhist temples and shrines are located. The most unique thing is these are located primarily in the Ganges Valley of India.

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

This is where Prince Gautama attained enlightenment under the sacred Asvatta tree (bodhi tree) and became known as Lord Buddha. This place is one of the four most sacred pilgrimage places for the Buddhists.

Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh

In the 6th and 9th years after Buddha's enlightenment; he visited this place. He delivered several sermons here, elevating it to center of learning for Buddhists.

Lumbini, Nepal - India border

It is located in the flat plains of South-western Nepal and the foothills of Churia range is kind of holy sentiment to the millions of Buddhists all over the world-as do the Jerusalem to Christmas and Mecca to Muslims.

Nalanda, Bihar

This place consist the ruins of the world's oldest university. This was also a place where the Buddha and Mahavira stayed and preached. The remains of 11 monasteries and several Chaityas, built over period of time in red brick stone have been excavated.

Manasarovar

Every year the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra is being organized by the Government of India, ministry of External Affairs starting ends May/early June to September 2008. Any Indian citizen above 18 years can go; who wish to proceed to Kailash and Manasarovar for religious purposes. The mount kailash is located in the western Tibetan plateau in the northernmost region of the Himalayas. Also referred to as Mount Meru and Kang Rinpoche, or snow jewel, mount Kailash is a 22,028 ft high peak knows for being the abode of Shiva. The duration of manasarovar yatra is 26 days. Yatris need to spend 4 days in New Delhi to obtain visas, undergo a comprehensive medical examination and complete other formalities. The first batch is expected to depart from New Delhi in the last week of May or first of June and continue till the end of September 2008.

Mt Kailash

Mount kailash means Mt Kailash which is believed to have been formed 30 millions years ago when Himalayas were in their early stage of formation, is one of the most revered places in the Himalayas. The mt kailash is spread out on the Tibetan plateau beside Mount Kailash is the giant lake of shifting colors – Lake Manasarovar. He creator of a lake Sarovar is Brahma. The yatra to Mount Kailash and a bath in the Manasarovar is believed to bring about conservancy. From centuries people have been visiting Mt Kailash- Manasarovar.