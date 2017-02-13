﻿Improve Your Bedroom D?cor With Distressed Furniture

A great way of getting a rustic, vintage look in your home is by using distressed furniture .There are lots of distressed pieces you can find on the market for every room in your home.You have the option of getting one or two pieces for a touch of age, or to model your entire room with distressed items for your interior decoration theme.

Distressed bedroom furniture is perfect for a Victorian theme. Apart from distressed beds, there are also dressers, armoires, chests of drawers and bedside cabinets for your bedroom as well. Now the question is: H.ow do I get these distressed bedroom items?

Types of Distressed Pieces of Bedroom Furniture

First of all, you should know which types of distressed items for your bedroom are in the market. The key types are artificially distressed pieces and naturally distressed pieces.These two have different qualities and prices which need to be considered before you buy any distressed piece.

Naturally distressed pieces are those which get the vintage or rustic look due to genuine aging processes. Due to this quality, most of the naturally distressed pieces will most probably be antiques and hence more expensive.If this is what you prefer, make sure you verify the history of the piece before you make your purchase.

Artificially distressed pieces, however, are more affordable and you still get the same rustic look in your bedroom.You will still need to take caution so that you do not get a man-made distressed item at the price of antiques. In order to avoid this, you should shop for distressed furniture from the right places.

Where to Purchase Distressed Bedroom Items

Start from the Internet to find either type of distressed furnishings.You will encounter the words "shabby chic" when looking for distressed items, which basically refers to artificially distressed items painted white or cream.Painted distressed pieces do add a very classic French look to your bedroom, so do consider them when doing your shopping.

After your initial Internet search, you should go to your local furniture store to buy your distressed pieces. At the store you have the chance to examine the distressed bedroom items for yourself, and if you prefer, you can order for your own unique pieces to be made for you. When shopping, you should look at the actual size of the furniture to fit in your bedroom, the details in the painting, and other accessories to match your choice of distressed bed. If you are buying your distressed pieces from an antiques store, consider these factors very carefully.

Once you buy your distressed bedroom furniture, you now need to know how to arrange them in your bedroom and what kind of bedding go well with the pieces. The distressed bed is often the main focus in the bedroom, with the rest of the distressed pieces surrounding it.

You can then use pastel-colored bedding if you have the shabby chic distressed furniture, or go with rich colors like red, deep brown and dark green for brown or black rustic furniture.Remember that there is always room for creativity with distressed furniture, so use these pointers to redecorate your bedroom with the perfect classic pieces.