﻿Zee DTH Dish TV

With launch of Zee DTH, a new chapter is added to the entertainment history of India. It is the ground breaking direct-to-home digital entertainment service. With its launch, Indian viewer, for the first time, got the power of choice. By availing this service, you can watch programs in the language you choose and it offers packages which suit viewer's budget and preferences. With more than 200 channels to choose from, it is still growing.

Zee DTH brings latest digital technology to India. You can watch Indian entertainment with best in television viewing. It broadcast straight from satellite to your homes, the high quality programs. In addition, now the viewer is the king as he has complete control over what they watch and what they pay for. You can choose to watch from the vast range of movies, sports, music, Kid's programs and more.

Another great feature of watching Zee DTH is you can get excellent TV viewing experience. With its true DVD quality, you can realize true potential of you latest technology television set. It gives true stereophonic sound effects which a true connoisseur of good sound can understand finely.

Other futuristic features which take the television viewing to the next level are electronic Program Guide, capacity up to 400 channels, parental lock, interactive TV, Movies on demand and more. And for the first time in India, it brings exclusive national and international channels. It is all for disturbance and interruption free viewing. Zee DTH has brought the Indian television at par with international entertainment industry.

If you want to make your television viewing the most pleasurable experience, buy ZEE DTH which has world class features. DTH has all India coverage. It means you can receive its signals wherever you move in India. You can get uninterrupted transmission of your favorite programs as long as the equipment is connected to power.

Enjoy the best national and international channels at best prices. Zee DTH prices are very reasonable and well suited to Indian markets. You can pick from various packages offered for Zee Dish TV, like you can avail combo offer which is worth Rs. 2290 with 3 months Platinum/ South Platinum subscription.

Actually, high quality digital picture quality is brought to your homes directly from the satellite which sends signals to your own Minidish directly. It is like having a small personal satellite in the sky solely working for you. ZEE DTH is a must-have if you want to more sophisticated television viewing.